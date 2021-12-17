Insider Buying: Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Purchases $45,105.50 in Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prabu Natarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Prabu Natarajan acquired 2,450 shares of Science Applications International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,953.50.

SAIC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 108.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after buying an additional 483,382 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after purchasing an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

