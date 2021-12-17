Insider Buying: Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

