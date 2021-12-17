Insider Buying: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Buys $26,900.00 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Mark Jung acquired 7,349 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,606.06.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20.

SLGG stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $87.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

