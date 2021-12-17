Insider Buying: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Buys 61,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $630,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00.

Shares of TZOO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,035. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

