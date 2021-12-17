Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $17,063,927.88 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABNB stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Airbnb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.