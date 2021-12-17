Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $17,063,927.88 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 95,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $17,063,927.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ABNB stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
