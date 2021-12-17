Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells 12,735 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CRUS stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
