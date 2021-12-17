Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Sells 12,735 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) SVP Scott Thomas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $1,188,684.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRUS stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.01. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

