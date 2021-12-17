Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 5,693 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.