Insider Selling: Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells 5,693 Shares of Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $644.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Featured Story: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.