Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $1,007,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,160,750.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total value of $1,416,250.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $1,408,350.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $1,331,650.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $200.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.67 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.04.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.