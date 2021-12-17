Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Major Shareholder Sells 5,797,645 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $117,982,075.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CWK stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

