Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells 251 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.60. 102,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,358. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
