Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Sells 251 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.60. 102,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,358. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $138.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

