Insider Selling: Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CFO Sells $203,196.00 in Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GES opened at $21.92 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess? by 20.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 20.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 316,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 53,464 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Guess? during the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 103.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 567,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Guess? by 53.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 196,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

