Insider Selling: Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $37,176.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $37,176.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $91.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -320.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

