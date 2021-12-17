Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

MRNA traded up $12.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.00. 366,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

