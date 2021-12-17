Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.
- On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.
MRNA traded up $12.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.00. 366,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
