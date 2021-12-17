Insider Selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total value of C$12,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 579,226 shares in the company, valued at C$272,236.22.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, Gordon Keep sold 110,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total value of C$75,900.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Gordon Keep sold 180,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$108,000.00.

NDM opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$230.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

