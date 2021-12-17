Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Sells $54,557.89 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $146,502.90.

Shares of OLMA opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.23 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.74. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $54.88.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

