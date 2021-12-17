Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 13,983 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Evan Loh sold 49,259 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $210,335.93.

Shares of PRTK opened at $4.50 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $219.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTK. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

