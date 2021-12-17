Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 355 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $11,619.15.

On Monday, November 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $276,080.00.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 387,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.77. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

