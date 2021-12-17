Insider Selling: Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Sells $88,000.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00.

Semtech stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.63. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Semtech by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

