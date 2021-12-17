Insider Selling: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,935,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $35,187,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

