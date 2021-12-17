Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $104,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $109,210.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $106,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $215,615.40.

On Monday, October 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,491,000 after purchasing an additional 311,179 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 103,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 296,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 295,719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

