Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Sells $5,913,120.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $5,913,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warby Parker stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,483,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

