Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,652 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

