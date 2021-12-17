Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $271.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $223.21 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

