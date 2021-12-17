Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.34. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.77.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.