Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAC. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 358,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,727,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC opened at $125.14 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.28.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

