Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Update

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 496,400 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the November 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,957. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

