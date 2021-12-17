Inspired Entertainment’s (INSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

INSE stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $267.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 355,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

