Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 999 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter valued at about $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 8.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 15.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,879,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,645,000 after acquiring an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South State alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.87.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.17.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.