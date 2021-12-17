Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $261,000 Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

