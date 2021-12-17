Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.64 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

