International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,016 Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,348,000 after purchasing an additional 414,316 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 793,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of FLQL opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.01. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.