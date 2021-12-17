International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $68.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

