International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after buying an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after buying an additional 923,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,338,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 721,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $40.31 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

