International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 777 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after buying an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after buying an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $92.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

