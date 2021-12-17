International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 44.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $178.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

