International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 616 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $248.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.82%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

