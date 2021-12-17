International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 100.8% from the November 15th total of 597,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of IBOC stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $41.08. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,348. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $53.06.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 63,312 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.