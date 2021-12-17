International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $729.99

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.99 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.90). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.87), with a volume of 40,787 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £307.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 729.99.
In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,852.91).
International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)
International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.
