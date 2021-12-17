International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $729.99

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 729.99 ($9.65) and traded as high as GBX 749 ($9.90). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 747 ($9.87), with a volume of 40,787 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £307.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 730.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 729.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,852.91).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

