International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $12,002,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $125.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.02.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

