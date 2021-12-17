Intrua Financial LLC Buys New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.30 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

