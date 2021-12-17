Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $78.57 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

