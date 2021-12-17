Intrua Financial LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total value of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

