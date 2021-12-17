Intrua Financial LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 73.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 141,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 74,856 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $318.49 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.57 and its 200 day moving average is $299.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

