Intrua Financial LLC Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

