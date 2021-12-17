Intrua Financial LLC Has $893,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,685,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Shares of GD opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.