Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 65.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 22.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.95 on Friday, hitting $625.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $623.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.95. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.