Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,591,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 157,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL remained flat at $$21.04 during midday trading on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

