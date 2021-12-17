Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.45

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.45 and traded as low as $82.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $82.32, with a volume of 8,995 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 60,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

