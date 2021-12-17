Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,255. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
