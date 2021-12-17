Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Up to $22.71

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.71, but opened at $23.31. Invesco shares last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 16,737 shares traded.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at $33,091,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

